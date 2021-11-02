Fans react to ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ announcement

Executives behind hit reality franchise ‘Real Housewives’ have given the go-ahead to a Dubai edition of the show, sending fans into a social media frenzy.

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ will be the first official international version of the show and will air on Bravo next year, producer Andy Cohen told NBC on Monday.

Pack your bags for Bravo's first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai! ✈️ 🌴 🇦🇪 Bravoholics, we're leaving the hashtag up to YOU! Tweet using #RHODubai or #RHODXB to cast your vote, we'll be announcing the winner on Friday! pic.twitter.com/BlHIJAyVZV — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 1, 2021

A promotional video clip for new series included the taglines: “It’s the land of opportunity,” and “It’s the new American dream.”

An official lineup has not yet been released.

“We're going to the billionaire's playground, the City of Gold, the desert oasis, The Real Housewives of Dubai!” Cohen said in an appearance on NBC’s Today. “It’s our first international city produced by Bravo. This is major.”

Production has not yet begun on the new series, which is due to premiere in 2022.

Several iterations of the show have been produced outside of the US by other networks, including versions in Australia, the UK, and Israel.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the announcement.

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI IS GONNA MAKE THE BEVERLY HILLS HOUSEWIVES LOOK POOR https://t.co/cEMoj72k5z — FIR⚡️ (@kawaiikingx) November 2, 2021

Me callin #bravo up and straight begging them for a job on the #RHODubai #RHOD pic.twitter.com/GdbIcMaaSx — Sara Anne (@SaraSpillsTea) November 2, 2021

😱 y’all want to see money & luxury lifestyle!?!? Oh yeah you’ll see it here!!! #RHODubai 🇦🇪 https://t.co/d8fOsIUVQB — RRJ 🌞 (@raulrivera_j) November 1, 2021

Many users expressed a desire to see Emirati women featured on the show as well as expatriate housewives.

I hate to admit that I am stoked for #RHODubai 🥴 — Stella (@withlove17) November 2, 2021

The Real Housewives is not the first Dubai reality show to be announced this year.

An eight-part BBC series called ‘Dubai Hustle,’ focusing on young British expatriates working for luxury real estate agent haus & haus, was due to start filming in the summer of 2021.

‘Dubai Hustle’ is due to air in the UK in early 2022.

