Fans react to ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ announcement

A promotional photo for The Real Housewives of Dubai. (Bravo)

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Executives behind hit reality franchise ‘Real Housewives’ have given the go-ahead to a Dubai edition of the show, sending fans into a social media frenzy.

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ will be the first official international version of the show and will air on Bravo next year, producer Andy Cohen told NBC on Monday.

A promotional video clip for new series included the taglines: “It’s the land of opportunity,” and “It’s the new American dream.”

An official lineup has not yet been released.

“We're going to the billionaire's playground, the City of Gold, the desert oasis, The Real Housewives of Dubai!” Cohen said in an appearance on NBC’s Today. “It’s our first international city produced by Bravo. This is major.”

Production has not yet begun on the new series, which is due to premiere in 2022.

Several iterations of the show have been produced outside of the US by other networks, including versions in Australia, the UK, and Israel.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the announcement.

“Real Housewives of Dubai is gonna make the Beverly Hills Housewives look poor,” wrote user kawaiikingx.

Another user, saraspillstea, tweeted about “callin bravo up and straight begging them for a job” on the show.

“Y’all want to see money & luxury lifestyle? Oh yeah you’ll see it here,” wrote raulrivera_j.

Many users expressed a desire to see Emirati women featured on the show as well as expatriate housewives.

“The [Real Housewives of Dubai] shouldn’t happen because without Emirati women what’s the point?” asked user lemonpeperwings.

The Real Housewives is not the first Dubai reality show to be announced this year.

An eight-part BBC series called ‘Dubai Hustle,’ focusing on young British expatriates working for luxury real estate agent haus & haus, was due to start filming in the summer of 2021.

‘Dubai Hustle’ is due to air in the UK in early 2022.

