UAE moves one step closer to achieving COP28 climate summit bid

The United Arab Emirates’ bid to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) climate change summit in 2023 received backing from the Asia Pacific Group of Nations, the official WAM news agency reported Tuesday.

The announcement comes as world leaders meet for the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

“We are grateful for the endorsement of the Asia Pacific group of nations, indeed of all our partners in the international community advancing concrete solutions to the very real threat of climate change,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in a statement carried by WAM.

The Conference of Parties brings nations together to accelerate action on the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

In March, the UAE announced that the country would be putting itself forward as a candidate to host the COP28 summit, citing its record on taking action to prevent climate change.

It ratified the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer in 1989, joined the UNFCCC in 1995, ratified the Kyoto Protocol in 2005, and signed the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Capital Abu Dhabi also hosted the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting in 2019, and is home to the International Renewable Energy Agency, which has its headquarters at Masdar City.

