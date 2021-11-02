.
US blasts Iran-backed Houthis after latest missile strike kills civilians

A picture taken on October 1, 2021, shows a general view of a busy street in the Yemeni city of Marib. (AFP)
A picture taken on October 1, 2021, shows a general view of a busy street in the Yemeni city of Marib. (AFP)

US blasts Iran-backed Houthis after latest missile strike kills civilians

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US blasted the Iran-backed Houthis for their latest attack on civilian targets inside Yemen as they continue to refuse a ceasefire to end the yearslong war.

“I deplore the latest Houthi attacks on Marib, which killed and injured dozens, including women and children,” Charge d’Affaires Cathy Westley said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Westley called on the Houthis to “break this endless cycle of senseless violence” and agree to a comprehensive ceasefire.

The US diplomat’s comments came after the Houthis launched two ballistic missiles at a mosque in Yemen’s Marib.

Read more: Biden’s rushed US policy moves on Yemen could backfire, analysts say

