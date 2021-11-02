US blasts Iran-backed Houthis after latest missile strike kills civilians

The US blasted the Iran-backed Houthis for their latest attack on civilian targets inside Yemen as they continue to refuse a ceasefire to end the yearslong war.

“I deplore the latest Houthi attacks on Marib, which killed and injured dozens, including women and children,” Charge d’Affaires Cathy Westley said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Westley called on the Houthis to “break this endless cycle of senseless violence” and agree to a comprehensive ceasefire.

A message from Charge d’Affaires Cathy Westley on the Houthi attack in Marib. pic.twitter.com/kLF5g8IX9d — US Embassy to Yemen السفارة الأمريكية في اليمن (@USEmbassyYemen) November 1, 2021

The US diplomat’s comments came after the Houthis launched two ballistic missiles at a mosque in Yemen’s Marib.

