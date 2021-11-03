Arab Coalition says 145 Houthis killed near Marib

The Arab Coalition in Yemen said Wednesday it had killed 145 Houthi fighters in 24 hours in air raids near Marib, the final northern stronghold of pro-government forces.

The coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government, has claimed near-daily strikes over the last three weeks, that it boasts have inflicted heavy losses on the Iran-backed Houthis.

But the insurgents rarely comment on losses, and AFP could not independently verify the toll.

