Arab Coalition says 145 Houthis killed near Marib

(FILES) A picture taken on March 5, 2021 shows smoke billowing during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebel fighters in Yemen's northeastern province of Marib. Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels are in a fierce battle to take the oil-rich city of Marib, the target of an eight-month offensive to control the entire north of the country. (Photo by AFP)
A picture taken on March 5, 2021 shows smoke billowing during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's government and the Houthi militia in Yemen's northeastern province of Marib. (AFP)

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition in Yemen said Wednesday it had killed 145 Houthi fighters in 24 hours in air raids near Marib, the final northern stronghold of pro-government forces.

The coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government, has claimed near-daily strikes over the last three weeks, that it boasts have inflicted heavy losses on the Iran-backed Houthis.

But the insurgents rarely comment on losses, and AFP could not independently verify the toll.

