Bahrain’s Crown Prince visits Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at COP26

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visited Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Scotland’s Glasgow, where he was received by the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

During his tour of the Saudi pavilion, the Crown Prince of Bahrain was briefed on the works of the coordination meeting of the Saudi delegation participating in the conference, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

“The Crown Prince of Bahrain praised the efforts being exerted by the Saudi delegation in introducing the projects and measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within the programs of the Saudi Vision 2030 to combat climate change,” according to SPA.

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid thanked the Crown Prince of Bahrain for his visit to the pavilion.

During its G20 Presidency last year, Saudi Arabia strengthened its leadership role towards common international issues and contributed to the protection of the planet, SPA said in a report.

“This resulted in the issuance of a special declaration on the environment to ensure a sustainable future that limits environmental degradation, preserving biodiversity, sustainable use of natural resources, and preserving the environment and oceans, while promoting clean air and water, dealing with natural disasters and extreme weather events, and tackling climate change,” the report added.

The UK is hosting COP26 summit in Glasgow from October 31 until November 12, 2021.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia participates in COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow

COP26: Climate finance could make or break the Glasgow summit, here’s why

UN climate summit formally opens in Glasgow, kicks off intense negotiations