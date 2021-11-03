Expo 2020 Dubai ramps up celebrations to mark Diwali festival of lights

Expo 2020 Dubai has announced a line-up of events at the world fair to mark the Diwali festival of lights; India’s biggest holiday of the year.



At al-Wasl Plaza, visitors will be able to experience ‘Diwali – the Festival of Lights’ at the world’s largest 360-degree projection dome.

Accompanied by 70 performers, dancers and drummers, the light and sound show can be seen on Thursday at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday at 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., and Saturday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.



‘Diwali For All’ is the name of a special concert series that takes place from Wednesday, featuring both emerging and established artists.

Shows are scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Dubai Millennium Amphitheater, switching to the Jubilee Stage for Thursday at 4 p.m. Then it’s back to Dubai Millennium Amphitheater for a midnight start on Friday, and the Jubilee Stage once again to finish at 7 p.m. on Saturday.



‘Late Nights @ Expo,’ taking place at the Jubilee Stage on Thursday and Friday from 8:30 p.m., will also carry a Diwali theme, with highlights set to include Badshah Presents the Live Experience, featuring Aastha Gill and Rico; Peter Cat Recording Co; When Chai Met Toast; and Shilpa Ananth.



And other acts will be performing at Dubai Millennium Amphitheater in the name of Diwali.

On Tuesday, the award-winning Dubai-based band Rooh will play from 8:30 p.m. onwards, singing in English, Arabic and Hindi, with Dance, Drums and Diwali! on Wednesday night from 7:30 p.m., with musicians from across India.

Sibling duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant take to the stage on Thursday from 9 p.m., and the Dubai-based Hindi rock band Dhruv will wrap up the showcase on Friday from 8:30 p.m.



There will be other indoor and outdoor Diwali celebrations across the Expo site.

The India Pavilion will offer dance, music and food throughout, from Tuesday until Saturday and will showcase an interactive musical LED rangoli – an art form originating in the Indian subcontinent, created on the floor for special occasions – activated when visitors step on sensors, radiating light and patterns to represent happiness, positivity and prosperity.



Food-lovers looking to try Diwali food can visit Kutir by Rohit Ghai in the Opportunity Zone where they can try unique dishes.

Expo mascots Rashid and Latifa will also receive a Diwali makeover for their appearances during the festival.

Many children are expected to visit the Expo site over the Diwali festivities as several Indian schools in Dubai enjoy a long weekend to mark the festival.

The Indian High Group of Schools, Delhi Private School Dubai, Gems Our Indian School, Gems our Own High School – Al Warq’a, Gems Modern Academy and The Millennium School in Dubai have all announced a two-day holiday on Wednesday and Thursday.

School will resume on Sunday.

