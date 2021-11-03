Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers

Saudi Arabia’s authorities on Wednesday said they arrested five citizens who had appeared in a video beating up workers at a restaurant and ransacking the place, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The media spokesman for the Riyadh police, Major Khaled al-Kuraidis, said the group of five assaulted and injured two workers at a restaurant.

The incident took place in al-Khasra shopping center in Saudi Arabia’s al-Quwaiiyah.

The video of the incident was circulating on social media sites.

Al-Kuraidis said that the police were able to identify the five suspects and arrest them in al-Kharj Governorate.

The five citizens were arrested and were referred to the Public Prosecution.

According to sources, the Public Prosecution will take criminal measures against them, and will demand severe legal penalties.

