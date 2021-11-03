.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers

  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s authorities arrested five citizens who had appeared in a video beating up workers at a restaurant and ransacking the place. (Twitter)
Saudi Arabia’s authorities arrested five citizens who had appeared in a video beating up workers at a restaurant and ransacking the place. (Twitter)
Crime

Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s authorities on Wednesday said they arrested five citizens who had appeared in a video beating up workers at a restaurant and ransacking the place, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The media spokesman for the Riyadh police, Major Khaled al-Kuraidis, said the group of five assaulted and injured two workers at a restaurant.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The incident took place in al-Khasra shopping center in Saudi Arabia’s al-Quwaiiyah.

The video of the incident was circulating on social media sites.

Al-Kuraidis said that the police were able to identify the five suspects and arrest them in al-Kharj Governorate.

The five citizens were arrested and were referred to the Public Prosecution.

According to sources, the Public Prosecution will take criminal measures against them, and will demand severe legal penalties.

Read more:

Saudi authorities arrest person who beat, racially abused elderly man in video

Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities arrest seven for selling SIM cards belonging to citizens, residents

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iranian state TV says Iran thwarts US attempt to ‘steal’ oil in Sea of Oman Iranian state TV says Iran thwarts US attempt to ‘steal’ oil in Sea of Oman
K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee
Top Content
Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence
Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus: TV Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus: TV
Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance: State media Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance: State media
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More