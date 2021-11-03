.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman stresses GCC relations in virtual cabinet session

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chairs the Kingdom’s Cabinet’s virtual session. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the Kingdom’s Cabinet’s virtual session on Tuesday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The King briefed the Cabinet on two phone calls he made to Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, where he stressed the solidarity and deep-rooted relations among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

The Cabinet session also addressed the G20 Leaders’ Summit which was held in Rome, Italy, and Saudi Arabia’s affirmation at the summit of continuing its leading role in economic and health upturn and recovery from global crises, as well as its keenness to strengthen multilateral action to achieve prosperity in the countries of the G20 and the entire world, SPA reported.

The Cabinet reviewed recent meetings and talks that took place between Saudi Arabia and several countries with the aim of developing and strengthening relations in various fields, Acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi said in a statement to SPA.

The press agency reported that the Cabinet also reviewed Saudi Arabia’s fifth annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit last week that brought together representatives of governments, companies, investors and innovators from all over the world “to explore pioneering solutions in order address challenges.”

During the session, the Cabinet condemned “the terrorist bombing that targeted the gate of Aden International Airport,” stressing that the Kingdom stands in solidarity with Yemen and its people. It called on all parties to implement the Riyadh Agreement to unite, confront terrorism, and to achieve security and stability.

