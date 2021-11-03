UAE and IRENA launch platform to accelerate renewable energy projects
The United Arab Emirates and the International Renewable Energy Agency launch a global platform to accelerate renewable energy projects, according to the official WAM news agency.
The announcement comes one day after the United Arab Emirates and the US launched a joint $4 billion agriculture initiative to reduce greenhouse emissions globally, President Joe Biden announced at the COP26 climate summit.
