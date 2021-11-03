UAE and IRENA launch platform to accelerate renewable energy projects

The United Arab Emirates and the International Renewable Energy Agency launch a global platform to accelerate renewable energy projects, according to the official WAM news agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The announcement comes one day after the United Arab Emirates and the US launched a joint $4 billion agriculture initiative to reduce greenhouse emissions globally, President Joe Biden announced at the COP26 climate summit.

Read more:

UAE and US launch joint $4 bln sustainable agriculture plan

UAE moves one step closer to achieving COP28 climate summit bid

Economists are on the frontline to help the world fight climate change