UAE and IRENA launch platform to accelerate renewable energy projects

Employees walk past solar panels at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park on March 20, 2017, in Dubai. (AFP)
Employees walk past solar panels at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park on March 20, 2017, in Dubai. (AFP)

UAE and IRENA launch platform to accelerate renewable energy projects

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates and the International Renewable Energy Agency launch a global platform to accelerate renewable energy projects, according to the official WAM news agency.

The announcement comes one day after the United Arab Emirates and the US launched a joint $4 billion agriculture initiative to reduce greenhouse emissions globally, President Joe Biden announced at the COP26 climate summit.

UAE and US launch joint $4 bln sustainable agriculture plan

UAE moves one step closer to achieving COP28 climate summit bid

Economists are on the frontline to help the world fight climate change

