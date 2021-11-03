UAE and US launch joint $4 bln sustainable agriculture plan

The United Arab Emirates and the US launched a joint $4 billion agriculture initiative, President Joe Biden announced at the COP26 climate summit.

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) intends to develop technology to reduce greenhouse emissions from the agriculture industry.

Speaking at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden invited world leaders to help to double the investment in time for the next COP summit in 2022.

The program will focus on job and wealth creation through developing environmentally sustainable agricultural technology, according to a statement from the official UAE news agency WAM.

More than 30 countries have backed the five-year plan including the UK and Canada.

A range of different groups have pledged to be partners of the program, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, PepsiCo, the United Nations Foundation, and the World Economic Forum.

AIM for Climate “demonstrates the UAE’s holistic and inclusive approach to climate action, which characterizes our offer to host COP28,” UAE industry minister Dr Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber said in a statement carried by WAM.

“The United Arab Emirates has already driven change in the energy sector through green innovation and growth, investing over US$17 billion in clean energy around the world,” al-Jaber added.

“AIM for Climate is a smart extension of that investment strategy.”

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said: “We must invest in innovative, science-based solutions to help agriculture mitigate and adapt to climate change – and that’s what AIM for Climate is all about.”

