.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE and US launch joint $4 bln sustainable agriculture plan

  • Font
The United Arab Emirates and United States flags fluttering in the wind. (WAM)
The United Arab Emirates and United States flags fluttering in the wind. (WAM)

UAE and US launch joint $4 bln sustainable agriculture plan

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates and the US launched a joint $4 billion agriculture initiative, President Joe Biden announced at the COP26 climate summit.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) intends to develop technology to reduce greenhouse emissions from the agriculture industry.

Speaking at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden invited world leaders to help to double the investment in time for the next COP summit in 2022.

The program will focus on job and wealth creation through developing environmentally sustainable agricultural technology, according to a statement from the official UAE news agency WAM.

More than 30 countries have backed the five-year plan including the UK and Canada.

A range of different groups have pledged to be partners of the program, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, PepsiCo, the United Nations Foundation, and the World Economic Forum.

AIM for Climate “demonstrates the UAE’s holistic and inclusive approach to climate action, which characterizes our offer to host COP28,” UAE industry minister Dr Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber said in a statement carried by WAM.

“The United Arab Emirates has already driven change in the energy sector through green innovation and growth, investing over US$17 billion in clean energy around the world,” al-Jaber added.

“AIM for Climate is a smart extension of that investment strategy.”

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said: “We must invest in innovative, science-based solutions to help agriculture mitigate and adapt to climate change – and that’s what AIM for Climate is all about.”

Read more:

UAE moves one step closer to achieving COP28 climate summit bid

Economists are on the frontline to help the world fight climate change

Saudi Arabia participates in COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts
US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions
Top Content
Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence
Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus: TV Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus: TV
Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance: State media Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance: State media
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More