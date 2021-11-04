Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai

Dutch monarchs King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai as they visited the world’s greatest show in a special visit to mark Netherlands’ National Day.

They were welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, General of Expo 2020 Dubai, during their visit on Wednesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

King Willem-Alexander praised the UAE’s falcon-shaped pavilion: “It features a quote by [His Highness] Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of the United Arab Emirates,” state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

“The message is, and I quote, ‘Unity is the way to strength, honor and the common good.’ I wish this country, which is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, a future filled with strength and honor.”

Sheikh Nahayan said: “The Netherlands’ theme, ‘Uniting Water, Energy and Food’ brings to our attention some of the most critical Sustainable Development Goals, and highlights the importance of an integrated approach to find sustainable solutions for issues like water scarcity, food security and the energy transition.”

"The unique pavilion showcases innovative technologies and solutions to these global issues, and it aims to leave no carbon footprint behind, using local materials and reducing the need for transportation. After Expo 2020, the building materials of the pavilion will be repurposed or recycled locally.”

Sheikh Nahayan explained how the UAE and the Netherlands will continue to work together, partnering with the Netherlands and Jordan as co-hosts of the Water, Energy and Food Summit, in January 2022.

Also in attendance was Tom de Bruijn, Foreign Trade and Development Minister, who is leading a trade mission to the UAE based on sustainable development, involving almost 50 Dutch companies and Hans Sandee, Commissioner General of the Netherlands at Expo 2020 Dubai and Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Dubai.

Sandee said: “Being a part of this Expo provides us with the perfect platform to allow the Netherlands to connect with Dubai, the UAE and the rest of the world, uniting people, knowledge and ideas, while promoting the best innovations and sustainability projects the country has to offer, especially in the fields of water, energy and food.”

The flag-raising ceremony was followed by a cultural performance featuring the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and Dutch singer-songwriter Hind Laroussi.

Located in the Sustainability District, the Netherlands Pavilion has its own climate system; and produces its own water from the desert using solar power. In addition, it features a 17-meter tall cone which is a vertical farm, supplying a variety of produce including mushrooms. The fungi form part of The Netherlands’ food and beverage offering, and can also be used in building materials for floor and wall tiles.

‘Strandbeests’, the walking skeletons made from yellow recycled electricity pipe by Dutch artist Theo Jansen, which patrol the Expo site at various times in the day, once again made an appearance in honor of the Netherlands’ National Day.

National and honor Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of the event’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements.

Expo 2020 Dubai organizers have declared the first month of the world’s biggest cultural gathering as a huge success, with more than 2.35 million visits recorded to date.

Read more:

Expo 2020 Dubai ramps up celebrations to mark Diwali festival of lights

K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee

Expo 2020 Dubai hails first month ‘a huge success’, with 2.35 million visits