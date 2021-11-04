Emirates Airline to resume Dubai-Israel flights from December 6

Dubai’s Emirates Airline will resume daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, Israel from December 6, the carrier announced in a statement on Thursday.

The move comes as the United Arab Emirates and Israel continue to develop economic ties to drive growth across a range of sectors, in addition to boosting trade flows between the two nations.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new flights introduce convenient inbound connections to Tel Aviv from around 30 Emirates gateways across Australia, Brazil, the US, Mexico, India and South Africa, all home to some of the largest Jewish communities in the world, the statement read.

From 6 December, we will commence daily flights between @DXB and Tel Aviv, Israel. https://t.co/w1F33tfIy2 pic.twitter.com/3FNr5stsPo — Emirates Airline (@emirates) November 4, 2021

Travelers from the US looking to stop in Dubai before embarking on their onwards journey to Tel Aviv can avail the Dubai Stop Over package, which includes stays at world-class hotels, sightseeing, and other activities.

“With the start of services in just a few weeks, Emirates will provide more options for travelers to fly better to and from Tel Aviv via Dubai. We also look forward to welcoming more business and leisure travelers from Israel to Dubai, and onwards to other destinations on Emirates’ network,” the airline’s COO Adnan Kazim said.

Tel Aviv is Israel’s largest and most populous city, and is the economic and technological hub for the country.

In 2019, the city attracted more than 4.5 million visitors, according to the Israeli Ministry of Tourism.

Emirates has fully restored its Middle East network and currently flies to 12 cities across the region.

Taking the COVID-19 pandemic into account, people looking to fly to and from Israel are advised to check the latest travel requirements here.

Read more:

Emirates to recruit 6,000 operational staff over next six months

Emirates strips its first ever A380 for furniture, memorabilia

Emirates Airlines to hold talks with Boeing at Dubai Airshow over 777X jetliner delay