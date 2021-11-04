.
Lebanon draws up ‘roadmap’ to end crisis with Saudi Arabia: Presidency

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (L) meeting with two-time premier Najib Mikati at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut on July 26, 2021. (stringer/Dalati and Nohra/AFP)
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (L) meeting with two-time premier Najib Mikati at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut on July 26, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters, Beirut

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday he had agreed with President Michel Aoun on a “roadmap” to solve a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia, according to a Lebanese presidency post on Twitter.

He did not give details.

Lebanon is facing its worst rift yet with oil-rich Gulf Arab states, spurred by comments about the Yemen war made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi before his official appointment.

In an interview he said was recorded on August 5, Kordahi said Yemen was subjected to aggression and that its Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves.

Riyadh expelled Lebanon’s ambassador, banned all imports from Lebanon and recalled its envoy for consultations following the remarks.

Lebanon is suffering a financial and economic meltdown which the World Bank has labeled as one of the deepest depressions of modern history.

