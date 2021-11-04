Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates UAE Flag Day

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday celebrated the United Arab Emirates’ Flag Day with distinctive displays on the facade of its high-rise building, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom’s Expo pavilion has attracted tens of thousands of visitors, SPA said.

The occasion of UAE Flag Day falls on the third of November every year.

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion also showcased a short film on its large interactive screen. The film discussed the depth of the “distinguished bilateral relations between the leadership” of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“The keenness of the Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo to keep pace with all national events and events celebrated by brothers and sisters in the United Arab Emirates, is an expression of the strong brotherly relations that link” the two countries, according to SPA.

With an area of 13,059 sq meters, Saudi Arabia’s pavilion, which holds LEED Platinum certification, is the second largest at Expo 2020 Dubai,

“Designed in an innovative and sustainable way, the [Saudi] pavilion tells viewers about the nature of the Kingdom and [is] a glimpse into its history and future,” the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) said in an infographic.

Expo 2020 Dubai is taking place from October 1, 2021, until March 31, 2022.

