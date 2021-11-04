UAE state nuclear group completes construction of unit 3 of Barakah plant

The United Arab Emirates’ Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has completed construction of Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the Arab world’s first multi-unit operating nuclear energy plant, it said on Thursday.

The unit of the plant in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region is now preparing for operational readiness and is on track to start up and deliver clean electricity in 2023, the agency added in a statement on its website.

