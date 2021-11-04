.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE targets 25 percent of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030

  • Font
Seagulls fly over the city skyline in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
Seagulls fly over the city skyline in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

UAE targets 25 percent of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to capture 25 percent of the global hydrogen fuel market by 2030, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The major oil producer also said that it was implementing more than seven ambitious hydrogen projects, targeting main export markets including Japan, South Korea, Germany and India, in addition to other markets in Europe and East Asia.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In another related development, the UAE is building the Gulf region’s first waste-to-power plants to ease its chronic trash problem and, at the same time, its reliance on gas-fueled electricity stations.

Read more:

UAE building Gulf’s first waste-to-power plant for electricity

Dubai to list DEWA as public company: Deputy ruler

Could the Gulf state of Oman hold the key to net zero emissions?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
Top Content
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon
Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement
Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More