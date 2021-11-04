UAE targets 25 percent of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to capture 25 percent of the global hydrogen fuel market by 2030, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The major oil producer also said that it was implementing more than seven ambitious hydrogen projects, targeting main export markets including Japan, South Korea, Germany and India, in addition to other markets in Europe and East Asia.

In another related development, the UAE is building the Gulf region’s first waste-to-power plants to ease its chronic trash problem and, at the same time, its reliance on gas-fueled electricity stations.

