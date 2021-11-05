Abu Dhabi announces nine new net zero projects: Media office

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy announced nine new projects that will contribute to the United Arab Emirates’ Net Zero by 2050 Strategic initiative, the Emirate’s media office said in a statement on Friday.

The planned projects, along with existing ones are expected to reduce CO2 emissions from power generation and water production in Abu Dhabi by at least 50 percent over 10 years, the office added.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The emirate aims to reach a total clean power generation capacity of 8.8GW in 2025

Read more:

UAE targets 25 percent of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030

UAE building Gulf’s first waste-to-power plant for electricity

Could the Gulf state of Oman hold the key to net zero emissions?