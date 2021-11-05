.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Abu Dhabi announces nine new net zero projects: Media office

  • Font
The Beam Down tower is reflected on solar panels in Masdar City, approximately 17 km (11 miles) from Abu Dhabi January 10, 2011, during a tour of the project by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY ENVIRONMENT POLITICS)
The Beam Down tower is reflected on solar panels in Masdar City, approximately 17 km (11 miles) from Abu Dhabi January 10, 2011, during a tour of the project by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (File photo: Reuters)

Abu Dhabi announces nine new net zero projects: Media office

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy announced nine new projects that will contribute to the United Arab Emirates’ Net Zero by 2050 Strategic initiative, the Emirate’s media office said in a statement on Friday.

The planned projects, along with existing ones are expected to reduce CO2 emissions from power generation and water production in Abu Dhabi by at least 50 percent over 10 years, the office added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The emirate aims to reach a total clean power generation capacity of 8.8GW in 2025

Read more:

UAE targets 25 percent of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030

UAE building Gulf’s first waste-to-power plant for electricity

Could the Gulf state of Oman hold the key to net zero emissions?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Top Content
Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy
Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai
US approves sale of $650 mln in air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia: State Department US approves sale of $650 mln in air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia: State Department
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
Top US military general meets Lebanese Army commander, Pentagon reaffirms support Top US military general meets Lebanese Army commander, Pentagon reaffirms support
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More