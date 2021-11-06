.
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone headed for Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

A general view shows an entrance of the Saudi Arabia's Abha airport after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group, in Abha, Saudi Arabia June 24, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
A general view shows an entrance of the Saudi Arabia's Abha airport after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group, in Abha, Saudi Arabia June 24, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted a Houthi drone headed for Abha International airport on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

“We deal with sources of threat to protect civilians... from hostile attacks,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement on Twitter.

The Arab coalition in Yemen said Thursday it had killed 115 Houthis in 24 hours in air raids near Marib, the final northern stronghold of pro-government forces.

The coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government, has reported near-daily strikes over the past three weeks that it claims have now resulted in some 2,600 deaths among the Iran-backed Houthis.

But the Houthis, who have for months waged an offensive against the government stronghold, rarely comment on losses, and AFP cannot independently verify the tolls.

On Wednesday, the Houthis attacked telecommunication towers in Marib with a ballistic missile “which led to the interruption of communications services in many areas”, according to a government military official.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting Arab coalition forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

With AFP

