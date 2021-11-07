Arab Coalition says 138 Houthis killed in target operations

The Arab Coalition on Sunday said 138 Iran-backed Houthi militia members were killed in 29 target operations in 24 hours, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We carried out 29 target operations of militia mechanisms and elements in al-Juba and al-Kasara during the past 24 hours,” the coalition said in a statement.

“The targeting operations included the destruction of 17 military vehicles,” the statement added.

Read more:

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone headed for Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Arab coalition says 218 Houthis killed around Yemen’s Marib