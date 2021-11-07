.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Artificial Limbs Center, Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief aid 493 Yemenis in Marib in October

  • Font
A boy receiving treatment. (KSrelief)
A boy in Yemen receiving treatment. (KSrelief)

Artificial Limbs Center, Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief aid 493 Yemenis in Marib in October

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Artificial Limbs Center in Yemen’s Marib and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in the past month offered medical services and aid to 493 Yemenis who had lost their limbs, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The joint initiative offered 1,503 services including manufacturing and rehabilitating artificial limbs for 245 patients in Marib Governorate in Yemen. It also offered delivering, measuring and maintenance of limbs, as well as providing physical therapy sessions and specialized consultations to 248 Yemenis.

According to SPA, this is a continuation of humanitarian projects that Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, offers to enhance the Yemeni health sector, and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen, having pledged $18 billion to the country over the past six years, according to KSrelief.

KSrelief is dedicated to coordinating and providing international relief to crisis-afflicted communities.

Water supply in Hodeidah

The center also supplies water and environmental sanitation in Yemen’s Hodeidah Governorate, SPA reported.

KSRelief supplying water and environmental sanitation in Yemen’s Hodeidah Governorate. (SPA)
KSRelief supplying water and environmental sanitation in Yemen’s Hodeidah Governorate. (SPA)

The press agency reported that KSrelief pumped 301,000 liters of water into tanks, and 287,000 liters of water were pumped for domestic use, benefiting 8,400 people.

Yemen is Saudi Arabia and KSrelief’s top beneficiary, with the center completing 618 projects worth $3,908,955,384 in the country.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief implements ‘back-to-school’ project in Yemen

Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief steps up mine-clearing project in Yemen: Officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath
Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report
Top Content
Iraq military: PM targeted in failed ‘assassination’ attempt, drone struck his house Iraq military: PM targeted in failed ‘assassination’ attempt, drone struck his house
New infections hit one-day record as Russia’s COVID-19 wave persists New infections hit one-day record as Russia’s COVID-19 wave persists
Watch: Women in Ethiopia weep as men forcibly taken to fight against Tigray forces Watch: Women in Ethiopia weep as men forcibly taken to fight against Tigray forces
Ethiopia PM says there is ‘sacrifice to pay’ as Tigray forces advance on Addis Ababa Ethiopia PM says there is ‘sacrifice to pay’ as Tigray forces advance on Addis Ababa
16 western countries demand Ethiopia, Tigrayans end hostilities, compensate victims 16 western countries demand Ethiopia, Tigrayans end hostilities, compensate victims
Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More