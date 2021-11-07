Artificial Limbs Center, Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief aid 493 Yemenis in Marib in October

The Artificial Limbs Center in Yemen’s Marib and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in the past month offered medical services and aid to 493 Yemenis who had lost their limbs, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The joint initiative offered 1,503 services including manufacturing and rehabilitating artificial limbs for 245 patients in Marib Governorate in Yemen. It also offered delivering, measuring and maintenance of limbs, as well as providing physical therapy sessions and specialized consultations to 248 Yemenis.

According to SPA, this is a continuation of humanitarian projects that Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, offers to enhance the Yemeni health sector, and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen, having pledged $18 billion to the country over the past six years, according to KSrelief.

KSrelief is dedicated to coordinating and providing international relief to crisis-afflicted communities.

Water supply in Hodeidah

The center also supplies water and environmental sanitation in Yemen’s Hodeidah Governorate, SPA reported.

The press agency reported that KSrelief pumped 301,000 liters of water into tanks, and 287,000 liters of water were pumped for domestic use, benefiting 8,400 people.

Yemen is Saudi Arabia and KSrelief’s top beneficiary, with the center completing 618 projects worth $3,908,955,384 in the country.

