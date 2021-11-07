.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Riyadh Season: Saudi Arabia to hold Riyadh Toy Festival, world’s largest

  • Font
The world’s largest toy festival, Riyadh Toy Festival, will be held in Saudi Arabia. (Riyadh Season)
The world’s largest toy festival, Riyadh Toy Festival, will be held in Saudi Arabia. (Riyadh Season)

Riyadh Season: Saudi Arabia to hold Riyadh Toy Festival, world’s largest

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The world’s largest toy festival, Riyadh Toy Festival, will be held in Saudi Arabia as part of this year’s Riyadh Season, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Saturday.

The festival will kick off on November 12 and will continue until November 21.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The toy festival “attracts the most exciting entertainment experiences and gathers them in one place for ten consecutive days, giving all and each of your family members the chance to explore, play, and shop,” according to event organizers.

The Riyadh Toy Festival “represents an exciting entertainment experience for families, presenting a set of various surprises, including the launch of all-age international games, amid interactive activities with international participants,” SPA reported.

“During the days of the festival, over 500 toys will be revealed for the very first time in Saudi Arabia and the world,” organizers added.

It also offers visitors a shopping experience with offers and discounts on children’s toys of different brands.

Toy companies participating in the festival include Disney, Mattel Games, Hasbro, Toy Pro, Moonbug Entertainment, MGA Games, and Pocket.watch.

The festival will take place in the Riyadh Front zone in the Kingdom’s capital, one of the entertainment zones of Riyadh Season 2021.

Read more:

Sales in Riyadh Season’s ‘Unique Jewelry Exhibition’ exceed $53.32 million

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates UAE Flag Day

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 receives two Guinness World Record certificates

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath
Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report
Top Content
Iraq military: PM targeted in failed ‘assassination’ attempt, drone struck his house Iraq military: PM targeted in failed ‘assassination’ attempt, drone struck his house
New infections hit one-day record as Russia’s COVID-19 wave persists New infections hit one-day record as Russia’s COVID-19 wave persists
Watch: Women in Ethiopia weep as men forcibly taken to fight against Tigray forces Watch: Women in Ethiopia weep as men forcibly taken to fight against Tigray forces
Ethiopia PM says there is ‘sacrifice to pay’ as Tigray forces advance on Addis Ababa Ethiopia PM says there is ‘sacrifice to pay’ as Tigray forces advance on Addis Ababa
16 western countries demand Ethiopia, Tigrayans end hostilities, compensate victims 16 western countries demand Ethiopia, Tigrayans end hostilities, compensate victims
Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More