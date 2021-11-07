Riyadh Season: Saudi Arabia to hold Riyadh Toy Festival, world’s largest

The world’s largest toy festival, Riyadh Toy Festival, will be held in Saudi Arabia as part of this year’s Riyadh Season, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Saturday.

The festival will kick off on November 12 and will continue until November 21.

The toy festival “attracts the most exciting entertainment experiences and gathers them in one place for ten consecutive days, giving all and each of your family members the chance to explore, play, and shop,” according to event organizers.

The Riyadh Toy Festival “represents an exciting entertainment experience for families, presenting a set of various surprises, including the launch of all-age international games, amid interactive activities with international participants,” SPA reported.

“During the days of the festival, over 500 toys will be revealed for the very first time in Saudi Arabia and the world,” organizers added.

It also offers visitors a shopping experience with offers and discounts on children’s toys of different brands.

Toy companies participating in the festival include Disney, Mattel Games, Hasbro, Toy Pro, Moonbug Entertainment, MGA Games, and Pocket.watch.

The festival will take place in the Riyadh Front zone in the Kingdom’s capital, one of the entertainment zones of Riyadh Season 2021.

