Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, Saudia welcome guests on world’s first ‘Museum in the Sky’

The world’s first ‘Museum in the Sky,’ a collaboration by AlUla and Saudia airline, welcomed its first guests on a flight on Thursday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The collaboration highlights the significance of AlUla as a “living museum, with only a small fraction of archaeological sites identified currently being investigated,” SPA reported.

The flight took off from Riyadh to AlUla on November 4. Onboard the flying museum, a replica collection of artifacts discovered by archaeologists in AlUla during excavations were shown.

During the flight, the Discovery Channel documentary “The Architects of Ancient Arabia” was aired, which shows an international team of archeologists investigating a set of ancient stone structures in Saudi Arabia.

“AlUla is a hidden gem in the Arabian Peninsula, and we continue to unravel its secrets little by little. I look forward to sharing more information about our work for passengers on Saudia’s Sky Museum flight,” the Director of Archaeology and Cultural Heritage Research at The Royal Commission for AlUla said.

