‘Gulf Shooting 2021’ drill kicks off with Saudi, US, Kuwait participation

The “Gulf Shooting 2021” drill kicked off on Sunday in Kuwait, with the participation of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, the Kuwaiti Land Force and US Army’s Spartan Force, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The drill is set to continue until November 18.

The commander of the drill, Colonel Nayef bin al-Humaidi, said that this drill aims to strengthen military relations and joint defense cooperation with friendly countries, and exchange military experiences and knowledge, to “highlight and unify the combat capability of the three countries,” according to SPA.

In this exercise, training is conducted in the field of “planning and implementation of command and control procedures,” al-Humaidi said.

The exercise also covers procedures for commanding forces and achieving a rapid response to emergency situations for joint ground operations, in addition to developing skills to implement tactical shooting for infantry and armored units in conjunction with close air support and administrative support operations, the press agency said.

Last week, the Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force completed a joint exercise on Sunday with the participation of Saudi Arabia’s F-15C fighters and the US’ B-1 strategic bombers.

Earlier in October, the joint naval exercise Indigo Defender-21 between Saudi Arabia and the US kicked off, SPA reported.

