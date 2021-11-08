.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden boat used by Houthis targeting Hodeidah

  • Font
saudi navy file photo
According to the coalition, the Houthis are in violation of the Stockholm Agreement “by launching attacks from the Hodeidah Governorate.” (File photo)

Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden boat used by Houthis targeting Hodeidah

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition has destroyed an explosive-laden boat used by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, the Coalition announced in a statement on Monday, in an imminent attack to target the strategic port city of Hodeidah.

According to the coalition, the Houthis are in violation of the Stockholm Agreement “by launching attacks from the Hodeidah Governorate.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to try to restore an internationally-recognized government toppled by the Houthis in 2014. The war has caused what the United Nations describes as the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait.

Read more:

Saudi defenses intercept explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed for Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia calls on UN to monitor distribution of humanitarian aid

At least 134 Houthis killed in strikes south of Marib: Arab Coalition

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources
Top Content
India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities
Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London
Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’ Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, Saudia welcome guests on world’s first ‘Museum in the Sky’ Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, Saudia welcome guests on world’s first ‘Museum in the Sky’
‘Gulf Shooting 2021’ drill kicks off with Saudi, US, Kuwait participation ‘Gulf Shooting 2021’ drill kicks off with Saudi, US, Kuwait participation
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More