Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden boat used by Houthis targeting Hodeidah

The Arab Coalition has destroyed an explosive-laden boat used by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, the Coalition announced in a statement on Monday, in an imminent attack to target the strategic port city of Hodeidah.

According to the coalition, the Houthis are in violation of the Stockholm Agreement “by launching attacks from the Hodeidah Governorate.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to try to restore an internationally-recognized government toppled by the Houthis in 2014. The war has caused what the United Nations describes as the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait.

Read more:

Saudi defenses intercept explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed for Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia calls on UN to monitor distribution of humanitarian aid

At least 134 Houthis killed in strikes south of Marib: Arab Coalition