Expo 2020 Dubai launches raffle to win 1 mln Emirates Skywards Miles, new car

The sky is the limit for visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai after organizers announced the launch of a mega-raffle with prizes including one million Emirates Skywards Miles and a new car.

While Expo 2020 visitors have been busy collecting stamps from the 192 country pavilions at the event, many are in with a chance to visit the countries in person through the Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World raffle.

The Skywards Miles – the rewards-based scheme by Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates – will give winners a chance to fly around the world for free, while a brand-new Nissan X-Terra SUV and other prizes are also up for grabs.

The Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World draw aims to encourage people to visit as many country pavilions as possible – and visiting is even easier this month, with a new November Weekday Pass for $12 (Dh45).

The November Weekday Pass, available from November 7-30, is valid for one-day visits from Sunday to Thursday.

Running from November 7 to December 10, the Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World will create five Grand Prize Draw winners, who will win one million Skywards miles each, plus 50 Weekly Draw winners, with prizes of a Nissan X-Terra SUV, Expo Gold Coins, Jubilee Experiences and F&B vouchers worth $68 (Dh250).

To enter, visitors have to pick up an Expo 2020 Dubai Stamp Card from booths around the Expo 2020 site and collect a minimum of 50 stamps from Country Pavilions.

To qualify, 50 stamps will equal one entry apiece for the Weekly Draw and Grand Prize Draw; 100 stamps allow one Weekly and two Grand Prize entries; 150 stamps provides one Weekly and three Grand Prize entries; and 192 stamps (the total number of nations participating at Expo 2020) is rewarded with one Weekly and four Grand Prize entries.

The raffle winners will be announced every Sunday through the end of the competition, while the Grand Prize Draw results will be announced on December 12. Entries are limited to one Stamp Card per person and completed entries can be dropped at key booths around the Expo site.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March 31, 2022, inviting the world to join a celebration of unity, opportunity, creativity and sustainability that will help to shape a better, brighter future for everyone.

Expo organizers have declared the first month of the world’s biggest cultural gathering as a huge success, with more than 2.35 million visits recorded to date.

