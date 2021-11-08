.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Farmers in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla grow Arabic Moringa crop to meet high demand

  • Font
Waleed Al-Toailei, a Saudi farmer, shows his moringa production as he preserves the Arabian moringa in cooperation with the Peregrina Centre in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, on October 31, 2021. (Reuters)
Waleed Al-Toailei, a Saudi farmer, shows his moringa production as he preserves the Arabian moringa in cooperation with the Peregrina Centre in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, on October 31, 2021. (Reuters)

Farmers in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla grow Arabic Moringa crop to meet high demand

Reuters, AlAula

Published: Updated:

Acres of the Arabic Moringa plant are being farmed in Saudi Arabia's AlUla where farm owners are being taught the mechanisms of growing what is considered the third largest crop in the region after dates and citrus.

Used for cosmetic, medical and soap products, the Moringa plant benefits both its growers and a rising demand in the consumer market, quickly making it a popular venture for many.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As part of supporting the agriculture sector in AlUla, the Royal Commission established the Peregrina Center in 2019 to raise awareness among farmers on the importance of the crop and how to deal with it.

It also collects seeds from farmers, squeezes them, and ships Moringa oil to producers. Each farm has its own code to track and test the quality of its seeds.

“The residues of the seeds are preserved in a specialized way for use in other products,” said production coordinator at AlUla Peregrina Center, Raghad Albooshi.

Mishaal Sabah, an agricultural training supervisor, and Waleed al-Toailei, a farmer, show their products, in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, October 31, 2021. (Reuters)
Mishaal Sabah, an agricultural training supervisor, and Waleed al-Toailei, a farmer, show their products, in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, October 31, 2021. (Reuters)



Among the dwellers of AlUla's old town which is visited by locals and tourists alike, is Um Saud Alshathri, who until recently used to import her Moringa for its benefits.

“I am very happy to have these products of this quality. A product like Moringa is wanted in soaps and cosmetic products or as a medical product,” she said.

Read more: In this Saudi Arabian farm in al-Ahsa, rare hassawi rice is ‘as precious as gold’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath
Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report
Top Content
India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities
Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London
Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’ Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’
Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, Saudia welcome guests on world’s first ‘Museum in the Sky’ Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, Saudia welcome guests on world’s first ‘Museum in the Sky’
Boris Johnson’s govt denies graft charges over ennobled Conservative Party donors Boris Johnson’s govt denies graft charges over ennobled Conservative Party donors
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More