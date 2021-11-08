Kuwait investigating four suspects over ties with Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Kuwait’s Public Prosecution office has begun an investigation with four Kuwaiti citizens accused of having ties with the Lebanese Hezbollah group, according to local media reports.

Last Thursday, Kuwaiti security authorities arrested a group accused of working and collaborating with the Lebanese Hezbollah and forming a cell within the country.

According to Kuwaiti newspaper al-Seyassah, Kuwait's State Security Service arrested a group that collaborated with Hezbollah and held them on charges of recruiting young people to work with the party in Syria and Yemen.

Sources told the newspaper that the Ministry of Interior had received a security report from a neighboring country stating that the group consisted of four people, one of whom is a son of a former Member of Parliament, another a brother of a former MP, a third who was already named in previous cases linked to the hijacking of the Jabriya airplane in the 1980s, and a fourth is said to be a senior figure working in charitable works within Kuwait.

Kuwait last month ordered Lebanon’s charge d’affaires to leave the country and recalled its ambassador from Beirut in protest over comments made by a Lebanese cabinet minister criticizing the Arab intervention in Yemen.

