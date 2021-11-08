Kuwaiti government submits resignation to Emir

Kuwait’s government on Monday submitted its resignation to the ruling emir, leading local newspapers Al Qabas and Al Rai reported.

The government has been locked in a standoff with opposition lawmakers who have insisted on questioning Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid Al Sabah in the elected parliament.

