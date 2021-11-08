.
.
.
.
Kuwaiti government submits resignation to Emir

Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah attends a parliament session, in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah attends a parliament session, in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait’s government on Monday submitted its resignation to the ruling emir, leading local newspapers Al Qabas and Al Rai reported.

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah gestures during a parliament session
The government has been locked in a standoff with opposition lawmakers who have insisted on questioning Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid Al Sabah in the elected parliament.

