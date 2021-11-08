.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia anti-narcotics authorities arrest four for transporting, promoting drugs

  • Font
Saudi arabia drugs
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for technical cooperation. (Illustrative file photo)

Saudi Arabia anti-narcotics authorities arrest four for transporting, promoting drugs

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s western city of Jeddah have arrested four individuals for transporting and promoting drugs, according to a state news agency report.

“The official spokesman of the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, Major Muhammad Al-Nujaidi, explained that the proactive security follow-up of the activities of criminal networks that target the security and youth of the Kingdom by using and promoting drugs, resulted in the arrest of (3) citizens and a Syrian expatriate coming on a visitor visa, in Jeddah, in their possession (140,200) tablets,” SPA reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for technical cooperation.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, UN Office on Drugs and Crime sign MoU

Saudi Arabia foils plot to smuggle 1.8 mln amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 5 mln amphetamine pills hidden in grapes

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import 12 mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beans

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources
Top Content
India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities
Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London
Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’ Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
‘Gulf Shooting 2021’ drill kicks off with Saudi, US, Kuwait participation ‘Gulf Shooting 2021’ drill kicks off with Saudi, US, Kuwait participation
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More