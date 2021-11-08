Saudi Arabia anti-narcotics authorities arrest four for transporting, promoting drugs

Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s western city of Jeddah have arrested four individuals for transporting and promoting drugs, according to a state news agency report.

“The official spokesman of the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, Major Muhammad Al-Nujaidi, explained that the proactive security follow-up of the activities of criminal networks that target the security and youth of the Kingdom by using and promoting drugs, resulted in the arrest of (3) citizens and a Syrian expatriate coming on a visitor visa, in Jeddah, in their possession (140,200) tablets,” SPA reported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for technical cooperation.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, UN Office on Drugs and Crime sign MoU

Saudi Arabia foils plot to smuggle 1.8 mln amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 5 mln amphetamine pills hidden in grapes

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import 12 mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beans