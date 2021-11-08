Saudi Arabia's Nazaha arrests 172 people in one month over corruption charges

Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) arrested 172 people in the past month over corruption charges including bribery, abuse of power, and forgery.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Nazaha announced on Saturday that it had conducted 6,061 oversight visits and had 512 investigations that led to the arrest of 172 people in one month.

According to the authority, it had arrested employees from the Ministries of Defense, Interior, National Guard, Foreign Affairs, Health, Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

Employees from the General Presidency of the Commission for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission were among those arrested.

The most prominent administrative and financial crimes were bribery, abuse of office, abuse of power, and forgery, Nazaha said.

Nazaha is a Saudi governmental anti-corruption agency, its main goal is to promote integrity, transparency, and fight corruption in the Kingdom.

The agency has set up an e-service, enabling individuals to report any administrative or financial corruption in one of the authorities covered by the National Anti-corruption Commission.

“Anyone can file a complaint and Nazaha will take the necessary action regarding the matter if the case falls under its authority, or it will transfer the case to the competent government agency,” according to the Saudi National Portal for Government Services.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia convicts 24 gang members in $4.5 bln money laundering case

Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation

Saudi Arabia’s Nazaha announces arrests in 20 new corruption cases