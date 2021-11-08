Saudi Arabia’s health ministry launches flu vaccine campaign

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health launched an awareness campaign to promote flu vaccinations targeting those most affected by seasonal influenza, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The campaign, which targets groups most affected by the flu such as the elderly, people with chronic diseases, people with immunodeficiency, pregnant women, health workers, and general community members, encourages citizens and residents to take the flu shot.

The flu vaccine is “safe, free, and does have significant side effects, and its efficacy has been proven for many years in all countries of the world,” SPA reported.

According to the press agency, the Kingdom’s health ministry said that the prevention of influenza lies in taking the vaccine, avoiding crowded places, washing hands, avoiding touching your eyes and mouth, using tissues when sneezing or coughing, and ensuring general cleanliness.

Through the campaign, “the Ministry of Health seeks to increase the number of vaccinated patients through health centers, reduce the rate of infected people, and the number of hospitalized patients due to seasonal influenza,” SPA said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia clarifies COVID-19 mask rules for open public places

Artificial Limbs Center, Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief aid 493 Yemenis in Marib in October

Saudi Arabia launches third COVID-19 booster vaccine dose for people 18 and older