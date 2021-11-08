Saudi Crown Prince sends letter to Qatar’s emir on strengthening ties

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sent a message to Qatar’s Emir Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad on strengthening bi-lateral relations, according to state news agency reports.

“His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received at the Emiri Diwan in Doha today, His Highness Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Qatar,” read a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“His Highness the Ambassador conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense - may God protect them - to His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar,” the report added.

The reception in Doha was also attended by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, head of the Qatari Emiri Court.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt had formally restored ties to Doha after more than three years of a boycott earlier this year.

In June, Qatar’s foreign minister received the credentials of Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Doha Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan.

Read more:

First Qatari vehicle enters Saudi Arabia after reopening of Salwa border

Qatar receives credentials of Saudi ِArabia's ambassador to Doha

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Qatari Emir in Jeddah