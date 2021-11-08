.
Saudi defenses intercept explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

The latest attack comes days after Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted a Houthi drone headed for Abha International airport. (File photo)

Saudi defenses intercept explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia's air defenses have intercepted an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait.

The latest attack comes days after Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted a Houthi drone headed for Abha International airport.

The Arab coalition in Yemen said last Thursday it had killed 115 Houthis in 24 hours in air raids near Marib, the final northern stronghold of pro-government forces.

The coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government, has reported near-daily strikes over the past three weeks that it claims have now resulted in some 2,600 deaths among the Iran-backed Houthis.

