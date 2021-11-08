.
Talks with Lebanon about Gulf crisis going in ‘right direction’: Arab League official

File photo of Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit speaking during an Arab League foreign ministers emergency meeting on Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Cairo, Egypt December 9, 2017. (Reuters)
File photo of Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit speaking during an Arab League foreign ministers emergency meeting on Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Cairo, Egypt December 9, 2017. (Reuters)

Reuters

Discussions with Lebanon about its rift with Gulf states are going in “the right directon,” the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League said in televised remarks on Monday.

A delegation from the Arab League is visiting Beirut to try and address the crisis that broke out following a minister’s critical remarks about the military intervention in Yemen.

