UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee

The United Arab Emirates’ 50th National Day is less than one month away and the country is planning a host of events to mark the country’s golden jubilee.

On December 2, the nation will mark 50 years since its historic unification and residents can enjoy an anticipated four-day break from December 1 to 4.

The country will mark Commemoration Day on Wednesday, December 1, followed by UAE National Day holidays on Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3. This will take the public holidays to four days, including Saturday, December 4.

Among the traditional firework displays and festivities to mark the UAE’s annual National Day, this year’s special anniversary is set to see a number of special events across the country.

Many are yet to be revealed, but here is a snapshot of some of the events already lined up:

Celebrate the UAE’s 50th at Expo 2020 Dubai

The world’s greatest show is set to unveil a program of events to mark the UAE’s golden jubilee; while local and international artists – yet to be revealed – will perform at Dubai Millennium amphitheater. Among the events will be a parade of horses, a musical police band and a spectacular airshow at al-Wasl Plaza.

Take a stroll down memory lane

Off center / On Stage is an exhibition curated by Todd Reisz. The exhibition, which takes over the lobby of Jameel’s art center in Dubai and reveals traces of the older city found on photographic slides. The exhibition runs until March 21, 2022.

Visit ‘Emirates Sports in 50 years’

The UAE’s General Authority of Sports and organized by BB Sports, will present “Emirates Sports in 50 Years,” an exhibition to shed light on notable moments in the history of UAE’s sports.

Top soccer stars, clubs, professional boxers, legendary athletes and other sports stars are expected to attend the event which will run from December 2, to December 4 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Dubai World Trade center, according to the organizers at the UAE Year Of 50.

Watch an Italian classic car street race come to the UAE

A race of vintage supercars around the world will for the first-time head to the UAE this year to mark the country’s 50th anniversary.

The UAE is set to host the five-day Mille Miglia – an open-road, motorsport endurance race, described by enthusiasts as the most beautiful race in the world – from December 5.

It will be the first time the event is staged in the Middle East.

Over the course of the five days, 50 participants from around the world will compete in 100 landmark automobiles against 50 drivers from across the Arab world, with participants passing through all the UAE’s seven emirates.

The inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021 race will start on December 5 from Yas Marina, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and end at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Ras Al Khaimah on the fifth day.

Witness the official UAE 50th National Day celebration in Hatta

The UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee announced last week that that the official ceremony celebrating the 50th UAE National Day on December 2, will take place in Dubai’s Hatta.

People around the UAE will be able to watch the show live on December 2 at 5.30pm on the UAE National Day official website and on all local TV channels.

The spectacular theatrical show will take viewers on a journey through the land’s history and is open to the public, starting from December 4 to 12, according to state news agency WAM.

Hatta has witnessed several development projects in recent years and six new ones this year alone.

Earlier last month, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum revealed a comprehensive development plan in Hatta, which includes the construction of a beach and a new lake, and transport systems for the mountain slopes – a funicular and the longest mountain walk in the Emirates.

The projects were unveiled as part of a 20-year Hatta Master Development Plan.

