UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed calls Iraqi PM after assassination attempt

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks as he meets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Reuters)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday checked on the health of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in a phone call following the “heinous assassination attempt” that targeted his residence in Baghdad, the official WAM news agency reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

During the phone call, Sheikh Mohamed “reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Iraq and support for its endeavors to establish stability and security and ensure a brighter future for its people,” according to WAM.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi attends a meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2021. (Saul Loeb/AFP)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi attends a meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2021. (Saul Loeb/AFP)

For his part, al-Kadhimi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed, and “commended the UAE’s principled position in support of Iraq and its people under various circumstances.”

Iraq’s Prime Minister was targeted in a “failed assassination attempt” after an explosive-laden drone struck his residence in Baghdad, Iraqi military said early Sunday.

Al-Kadhimi said he was unhurt and appealed for “calm and restraint” after a drone attack on his residence early Sunday as political tensions mounted in the country.

Explore More