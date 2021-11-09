‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season

A Cirque du Soleil performance telling the story of football star Lionel Messi will debut on November 10 in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season 2021, Turki Al al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, announced on Tuesday.

“Cirque du Soleil Messi show tells the story of the world’s best player… coming to you in Riyadh City Boulevard,” Al al-Sheikh said in a tweet.



عرض سيرك دو سوليه ميسي يحكي قصة أفضل لاعب في العالم جايكم في #بوليفارد_رياض_سيتي 😎🇸🇦

احجزوا تذاكركم الحين ❤️🔥 لاتجووووون 😂😂😂 بس من اقوى الاشياءhttps://t.co/uGFCIoAK0k#موسم_الرياض pic.twitter.com/mvzPag1TjE — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) November 9, 2021

‘Messi 10’ will tell the story from the legend’s childhood to when “he became one of the greatest football players in the world,” according to the event page.

Cirque du Soleil is an international circus and is famous for its distinguished performances which include “lavish scenery” and special effects that captivate the audience throughout the entire show.

“[Messi 10] tells the true story through a fictional circus show. You will spend an hour and a half in an atmosphere of fun and excitement,” the event description read.

Tickets start at $30 (115 riyals) and go up to $213 (800 riyals).

Rules for entry

A ‘vaccinated’ status on Saudi Arabia’s health ministry’s COVID-19 tracking application ‘Tawakkalna’ must be displayed to enter.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult, according to the entry rules published on the event page. Those under the age of five are not allowed to attend.

The audience members are also required to wear a mask at all times as part of the Kingdom’s coronavirus precautionary measures.

Riyadh Season 2021 ‘Riyadh City Boulevard’

Riyadh Season’s “Riyadh City Boulevard” recently opened to the public, offering visitors an entertainment destination made up of nine different areas, each with its own set of events, restaurants, cafes, gardens, international game centers, and festivals.

“Boulevard Riyadh City” (#BlvdRuhCity), located in the northern part of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, offers visitors an entertainment destination as part of this year’s #RiyadhSeason.https://t.co/EmIudTx6lF pic.twitter.com/U9JVVgZi97 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 3, 2021

It is “the most important entertainment destination, the largest event area and an exceptional project built by Saudis,” according to the official Saudi Press Agency.



Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 kicked off last month in the Kingdom’s capital with an opening parade that saw the presence of more than 750,000 people.

