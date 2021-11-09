Crown Prince of Bahrain meets Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in UAE on official visit

Bahrain’s Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa arrived Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Prince Salman bin Hamad was received by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Prince Salman was accorded an official reception ceremony at Qasr al-Watan in Abu Dhabi, where the national anthem of the Kingdom of Bahrain was played,” WAM reported.

Ratings agency Moody’s said on Tuesday it expects Bahrain to receive additional financing from its Gulf allies.

Bahrain was bailed out with a $10 billion package in 2018 from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, but in September postponed by two years plans to balance its budget after the coronavirus crisis strained its finances.

Last week, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad visited Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Scotland’s Glasgow, where he was received by the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan.

During his tour of the Saudi pavilion, the Crown Prince of Bahrain was briefed on the works of the coordination meeting of the Saudi delegation participating in the conference, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

