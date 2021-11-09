.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran says it warned off US drones near its Gulf drills

  • Font
A missile is launched by Iran's military during a navy exercise in the Gulf of Oman. (Reuters)
File photo of a missile being launched by Iran's military during a navy exercise in the Gulf of Oman. (Reuters)

Iran says it warned off US drones near its Gulf drills

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran’s military warned off US drones trying to approach Iranian war games near the mouth of the Gulf, state broadcaster IRIB said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The annual exercises concluded on Tuesday, a few weeks before resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

“These aircraft (RQ-4 and MQ-9 US drones) changed their route after approaching the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the air defense’s interception and decisive warning,” IRIB reported.

The exercises stretched from the east of the Strait of Hormuz to the north of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea. About a fifth of oil that is consumed globally passes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway in the Gulf.

Periodic confrontations have taken place between Iran’s military and US forces in the Gulf since 2018, when former US President Donald Trump exited the nuclear pact and reimposed harsh sanctions against Tehran.

Iran has reacted by breaching the deal’s limits on its nuclear program.

Indirect talks between Iran and US President Joe Biden’s administration to revive the pact, which were put on hold since the election of Iran’s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in June, are set to resume in Vienna on Nov. 29.

Read more:

Iran says will continue nuclear advances unless US lifts all Trump-era sanctions

Region is entering a dangerous phase due to Iran’s activities: Saudi FM

US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
Top Content
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Iran Quds Force chief meets Iraqi PM in Baghdad after assassination attempt: Report Iran Quds Force chief meets Iraqi PM in Baghdad after assassination attempt: Report
Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More