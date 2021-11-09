.
Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE to participate in military exercise

Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE (Supplied: WAM)

Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE to participate in military exercise

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Units from the Royal Saudi Land Forces have arrived in the United Arab Emirates to participate in joint military exercises between the two GCC nations.

The ‘One Destiny/1” drill, in collaboration with the UAE Land Forces, will be held for three weeks.

The exercise aims to strengthen joint defense and military cooperation and to exchange military expertise and knowledge between the two sides through the various stages of training, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The exercise also aims to achieve readiness and operational compatibility and integration as well as to consolidate the principles and foundations of coordination and joint action.

The ‘One Destiny’ exercise is part of the joint training plans and programs of the UAE Land Forces with the Royal Saudi Land Forces.

