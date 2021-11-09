Saudi Arabia at COP26 holds session addressing carbon emissions in MidEast

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held a session discussing natural solutions, which is an essential part of the global response plan to address climate change, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“The session discussed the natural solutions that can be adopted in the Middle East to address carbon emissions and climate changes, including protecting natural ecosystems and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by storing and sequestering carbon using several techniques,” SPA reported.

The techniques discussed by the speakers who took part in the session include increasing the green cover and combating desertification, as well as discussing methods for sequestering carbon into the soil and restoring wetlands.

According to the session’s speakers, increasing the green cover through intensive afforestation is one of the most effective natural techniques to offset carbon emissions in the Middle East, which has been adopted by the region, citing the Saudi Green Initiative, which includes planting 10 billion trees in the Kingdom in the coming decades.

“The session also discussed Saudi Aramco’s initiative to protect, plant, and restore millions of mangroves inside and outside the Kingdom and their ability to absorb carbon and enhance biodiversity while prioritizing water conservation, treatment, and recycling,” SPA reported.

