Saudi Arabia is keen to combat cross-border crimes: Attorney General

Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah al-Mujib on Tuesday said the Kingdom is keen to combat cross-border crimes, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In a speech delivered at The International Conference on the Role of Public Prosecutions in Combating Transnational Crimes held in Egypt’s Cairo, al-Mujib praised the role of these agencies in combating cross-border crimes.

“The conference comes within the system of complementary work and international cooperation in combating these crimes,” according to SPA.

The press agency reported that the Kingdom’s Attorney General “shed light on judicial development witnessed by Saudi Arabia.”

The judicial development is result of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which he said supported all judicial and security means to “achieve judicial efficiency and the regular governance of all Saudi laws and regulations,” SPA reported al-Mujib as saying.

Drug smuggling attempts

Saudi Arabia foiled a plan to smuggle more than 1.5 million amphetamine pills into the country in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior said last month.

Earlier in October, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of Captagon amphetamine pills, amounting to more than 12 million pills, which were found hidden in a consignment of cocoa beans.

