Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 offers 64 hours of entertainment a day

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season, which kicked off last month in the Kingdom’s capital, offers 64 to 70 hours of entertainment in a day in the form of events, zones, and many more activities, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Monday.

Riyadh Season zones including Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Zaman Village, al-Murabba, and Riyadh Front receive visitors for nine hours each day, while the Riyadh Safari zone welcomes visitors 11 hours a day, and the Combat Field zone is open eight hours a day.

Riyadh Season Zones

Boulevard Riyadh City (BlvdRuhCity), built in 120 days, is the most popular zone of Riyadh Season. It offers countless dining, shopping, and entertainment options including theater performances and musicals.

Riyadh’s Winter Wonderland is the largest mobile amusement park in the world, according to SPA. It offers open-air entertainment experiences and activities including games and rides for visitors of all ages.

The Zaman Village zone highlights Saudi Arabia’s traditional and cultural heritage, by “reviving the past and creating an atmosphere that simulates the experience of living in those times,” SPA reported.

Al-Murabba is Riyadh Season’s ultimate dining destination, where international restaurants from all over the world are brought to Saudi Arabia’s capital.

Another zone, Riyadh Front, specializes in holding exhibitions such as art fairs, and jewelry and fashion festivals. It also boasts many dining options and activities.

Riyadh Safari, which is divided into two parts, the Safari Experience and the Safari Park, offers visitors “interactive and realistic experiences with the elements of nature, by providing an environment that enables visitors to watch and interact with animals closely,” according to SPA.

The Combat Field area targets war games lovers, as it reportedly simulates the realistic atmosphere of war. It also includes exhibitions for the sale of weapons.

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 kicked off in October in the Kingdom’s capital with an opening parade that saw the presence of more than 750,000 people, according to the General Entertainment Authority’s chairman Turki Al al-Sheikh.

Riyadh Season 2019’s logo was “Imagine!” but this year, event organizers came up with the logo “Imagine more!”

