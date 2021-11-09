.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 offers 64 hours of entertainment a day

  • Font
Riyadh Season 2021 - Riyadh Winter Wonderland (SPA)
Riyadh Winter Wonderland, part of Riyadh Season 2021 in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 offers 64 hours of entertainment a day

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season, which kicked off last month in the Kingdom’s capital, offers 64 to 70 hours of entertainment in a day in the form of events, zones, and many more activities, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Monday.

Riyadh Season zones including Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Zaman Village, al-Murabba, and Riyadh Front receive visitors for nine hours each day, while the Riyadh Safari zone welcomes visitors 11 hours a day, and the Combat Field zone is open eight hours a day.

Riyadh Season Zones

Boulevard Riyadh City (BlvdRuhCity), built in 120 days, is the most popular zone of Riyadh Season. It offers countless dining, shopping, and entertainment options including theater performances and musicals.

Riyadh’s Winter Wonderland is the largest mobile amusement park in the world, according to SPA. It offers open-air entertainment experiences and activities including games and rides for visitors of all ages.

The Zaman Village zone highlights Saudi Arabia’s traditional and cultural heritage, by “reviving the past and creating an atmosphere that simulates the experience of living in those times,” SPA reported.

Al-Murabba is Riyadh Season’s ultimate dining destination, where international restaurants from all over the world are brought to Saudi Arabia’s capital.

Another zone, Riyadh Front, specializes in holding exhibitions such as art fairs, and jewelry and fashion festivals. It also boasts many dining options and activities.

Riyadh Safari, which is divided into two parts, the Safari Experience and the Safari Park, offers visitors “interactive and realistic experiences with the elements of nature, by providing an environment that enables visitors to watch and interact with animals closely,” according to SPA.

The Combat Field area targets war games lovers, as it reportedly simulates the realistic atmosphere of war. It also includes exhibitions for the sale of weapons.

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 kicked off in October in the Kingdom’s capital with an opening parade that saw the presence of more than 750,000 people, according to the General Entertainment Authority’s chairman Turki Al al-Sheikh.

Riyadh Season 2019’s logo was “Imagine!” but this year, event organizers came up with the logo “Imagine more!”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 receives two Guinness World Record certificates

Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors

Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland kicks off with fireworks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Top Content
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports
Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More