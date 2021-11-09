.
Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea Film Festival to kick off in December

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival (RedSeaIFF) is set to run from December 6 till December 15 in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

As the Kingdom’s first international film festival, RedSeaIFF is for “film lovers, filmmakers, and the global film industry,” according to organizers. They also announced that 27 films by Saudi film makers will be featured.

A boy sits in the old town of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia June 22, 2018. Picture taken June 22, 2018. (Reuters)
A boy sits in the old town of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia June 22, 2018. Picture taken June 22, 2018. (Reuters)

“The festival will showcase a compelling slate of new and diverse films, alongside a retrospective program celebrating the masters of cinema as well as introducing audiences to exciting new voices from the region and beyond,” RedSeaIFF said in a press release.

It will also provide a platform for Arab filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world to connect, host feature and short film competitions, and present a series of events, masterclasses, and workshops to support emerging talent.

The Red Sea Film Festival was established in 2018 by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Farhan Al Saud.

The festival promises “every year, ten days of film, new and old - encounter the makers, learn from the masters, be inspired by the best.”

