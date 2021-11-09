.
Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. (Twitter)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. (Twitter)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabians this week celebrated the Bay’ah, or pledge of allegiance, to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the seventh anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

Bay’ah is an Islamic oath of allegiance to a leader.

“The seventh anniversary of the pledge of allegiance to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques [King Salman] is coming, and our Kingdom is blessed with achievements both internally and externally,” Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.

“May God protect this country and its leadership, and grant it the blessing of security, stability and prosperity,” Prince Faisal added.

King Salman became king of Saudi Arabia on January 23, 2015, which is Rabiʻ II 3, 1436 AH in the Hijri Islamic calendar. This year, Rabiʻ II 3 falls on Tuesday.

For his part, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and member of the Council of Ministers, Adel al-Jubeir, said: “The seventh anniversary of the pledge of allegiance to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, comes as our country achieves major successes in all fields.”

The Kingdom “enjoys a distinguished international standing, contributes to strengthening international peace and security... and opens up prospects for a bright future with determination and confidence,” he added.

Many Saudis took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of the pledge of allegiance to King Salman.

“We are all proud of the prosperity and progress of our country in all fields and leadership in investment and the economy with the vision of an ambitious leadership and nation,” one Twitter used said.

