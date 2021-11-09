.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE allows federal entities to establish development funds: Report

  • Font
The UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
The UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

UAE allows federal entities to establish development funds: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates will allow government entities to create their own development funds, the state news agency said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The goal of the policy is to increase the productivity and flexibility of government work, the agency added citing an announcement by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Ruler of Dubai.

Read more:

UK COVID-19 rules updated to recognize UAE travelers with Sinopharm, Sinovac

UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations

UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Top Content
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports
Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More