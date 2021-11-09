UAE allows federal entities to establish development funds: Report

The United Arab Emirates will allow government entities to create their own development funds, the state news agency said on Tuesday.

The goal of the policy is to increase the productivity and flexibility of government work, the agency added citing an announcement by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Ruler of Dubai.

