UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at a Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates will be the first country in the Middle East and the second globally to test self-driving cars on its streets, the Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on Tuesday.

“Our goal is for this type of vehicle to be safer and more reliable,” he said.

“I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, during which we approved the request submitted by the Ministry of Interior to start testing self-driving cars on UAE roads, and submitted a report to the Council for permanent approval in the future if the Ministry adopts this technology in coordination with the competent authorities,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

Sheikh Mohammed also approved the conditions for granting residency to retired foreigners in the UAE, where retirees can continue to stay in the country after their retirement.

“We welcome everyone to our country,” the Ruler of Dubai said.

The Sheikh said the Cabinet also approved the policy of special funds in the federal government, whereby government institutions can, according to regulations and standards, establish financing funds that serve their development programs.

“The goal is to raise the productivity and flexibility of government work to achieve better results for the public,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

