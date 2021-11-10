‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa

Will Smith climbed to the top of the Burj Khalifa as part of a new YouTube series documenting his weight loss journey.

The Men in Black star used the tower’s 2,909 stairs to complete a cardio workout, finishing off with a climb to the top of the iconic building’s spire.

Accompanied by Dubai personal trainer Aaron Ferguson, the “Fresh Prince” actor ascended the 160 floors in his YouTube series “Best Shape of My Life.”

The actor narrated a story of how his father instilled a persevering work ethic in him by teaching his sons bricklaying.

He tackles life problems in the same way that he built the wall, he said – one brick at a time.

Smith made headlines in May after posting an unflattering shirtless photo on Instagram, saying he was in the “worst shape of my life.”

Some social media users praised the star for appearing relatable with his pandemic weight gain.

Others, however, lambasted him for apparently being too hard on himself for his relatively average-looking body.

The day after he posted the photo, his six-part weight loss series was announced.

In part two of the series, Smith is seen climbing the full 160 floors of the world’s tallest building in 61 minutes, arriving at the top exhausted.

The video then cuts to the actor preparing to climb the Burj Khalifa’s spire, after an outfit change.

He speaks about how his sense of accomplishment at climbing the stairs quickly turned to “a dejected sense of failure” when he realized he wasn’t at the building’s tallest point.

The 53-year-old Philadelphia native is kitted out with safety gear including a harness and climbing a ladder inside the spire before exiting and sitting atop the peak of the tower and posing for the camera.

