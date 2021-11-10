.
Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival

The world’s largest toy festival, Riyadh Toy Festival, will be held in Saudi Arabia. (Riyadh Season)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Eighteen international brands are set to release new and exclusive toys at the upcoming Riyadh Toy Festival, which will be the world’s largest toy festival held in Saudi Arabia on November 12 as part of this year’s Riyadh Season.

The international brands include Nerf, Play-Doh, Love Diana, Step 2, Monopoly, Hasbro Games, Peppa Pig, Baby Alive, Ryan’s World, Transformers, Frozen, and others, the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh said in a tweet.

The festival, which will kick off on November 12 and will continue until November 21, “attracts the most exciting entertainment experiences and gathers them in one place for ten consecutive days, giving all and each of your family members the chance to explore, play, and shop,” according to event organizers.

“During the days of the festival, over 500 toys will be revealed for the very first time in Saudi Arabia and the world,” organizers added. It also offers visitors a shopping experience with offers and discounts on children’s toys of different brands.

The Riyadh Toy Festival will take place in the Riyadh Front zone in the Kingdom’s capital, one of the entertainment zones of Riyadh Season 2021.

