.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Air Forces intercept three ballistic Houthi missiles

  • Font
Saudi-led coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Arab Coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki. (Reuters)

Saudi Air Forces intercept three ballistic Houthi missiles

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Air Forces have intercepted three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia's southern region, the Arab Coalition announced in statement on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency that it “thwarted attempts by the Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects.”

It also warned that all necessary precautionary measures are being taken in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to restore the internationally-recognized government toppled by the Houthis in 2014. The war has caused what the United Nations describes as the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait. The also destroyed an explosive-laden boat used by Iran-backed group in an imminent attack to target the strategic port city of Hodeidah.

Read more:

Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden boat used by Houthis targeting Hodeidah

Saudi defenses intercept explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival
‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa ‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa
Top Content
UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain
US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad
UN says at least nine staff, dependents detained in Ethiopian capital UN says at least nine staff, dependents detained in Ethiopian capital
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More